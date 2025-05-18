Patrick Mahomes reacts as Odell Beckham Jr. shares strong message dealing with "bulls**t" amid free agency

Patrick Mahomes reacted to Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest statement on Instagram. The veteran wide receiver, who is still a free agent, has been spending time with his family, especially his son, while he's away from the field.

He had a decent tenure with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, serving as the veteran presence alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. After an underwhelming tenure with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, Beckham is trying to find a new team.

In the meantime, he's taken the field, but for a different sport. On Friday, the former New York Giants and LA Rams star shared pictures, including a couple with his son and a few more with Mahomes at Chase Stadium, home MLS team Inter Miami CF.

He added a strong message to explain where he is at this point in his life, making it clear he's doing what he enjoys and trying to avoid the negativity.

"Where I’m at in my life..Hmmm🤔…I’m really doin what makes my SOUL happy. We all got different paths but on the same journey, n that’s to find true happiness in this lifetime whatever that may be for u. Fxckk the bullshxt and everythin else in between …Love on the ones who love u while we still here …🖤The Code," Beckham captioned the post.

Mahomes, who prevented Odell Beckham Jr. from playing in another Super Bowl in 2023, commented on the post with three emojis, showing support for the wide receiver.

Credit: IG/obj

It's unclear whether he'll get another chance in the league, but Beckham isn't losing sleep over that.

Revisiting Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2024 NFL season

After a solid tenure with the Ravens, in which he played 14 games, caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season.

His time in Miami was terrible, as he only caught nine passes for 55 passing yards and no touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa getting injured and Tyreek Hill getting all the attention from the replacement quarterback hurt Beckham's opportunities to make an impact, resulting in his release after nine games.

