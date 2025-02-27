Patrick Mahomes reacts as Travis Kelce rules out retirement for 2025

After some speculation around whether or not Travis Kelce would return to the Kansas City Chiefs for another season, it was confirmed on Thursday that the Chiefs' star tight end will be back for at least another season.

Some thought the 35-year-old veteran tight end will step away from football after playing in his 12th NFL season. There were also rumors that the Chiefs wanted a decision before the free agency started.

Kelce texted ESPN host Pat McAfee that he will return for a 13th season, and McAfee read the text in Thursday's episode.

Kelce's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was happy to hear the news. On X, he reacted with the famous John Michael Wozniak shrug from Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' "The Last Dance" documentary.

Here's what Kelce told McAfee:

“I’m coming back, for sure. Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Kelce is under contract for another season with the Chiefs and is set to make $19.8 million this season.

Travis Kelce is a lock to be a future Hall-of-Famer

Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce's name will one day be enshrined into Canton, Ohio. It will just come a year later as he will return for another season. Kelce is unarguably one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His numbers speak for themselves.

In his 12-year career, Kelce has been named to 10 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros and is a three-time Super Bowl winner. He holds numerous tight end records, including most career postseasons, postseason games with 100+ yards, and postseason touchdowns for a tight end.

Kelce has been on the decline the last two seasons, especially this season where he averaged just 8.5 yards per catch.

Despite his decline, Kelce still had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Kelce is also an invaluable leader to the Kansas City Chiefs locker room.

