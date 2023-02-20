Patrick Mahomes releases new fashion accessory for daughter Sterling's birthday

Patrick Mahomes is now a two-time Super Bowl champion in what has been a stellar career to date. He's only six years in the league, and the quarterback has done just about everything there is to do already, but now he is doing something that he hasn't.

The Chiefs star is involved in the sneaker business as many high-profile athletes have done, but Mahomes' is a little different. His new sneaker has a family tie to it.

In an Instagram post, Mahomes put a picture of himself in his new colorway sneaker called "Family Time" that he designed for his daughter, Sterling. What makes it even better is the sneaker drops for Sterling's birthday, so we can imagine that she will be getting a pair from her mom and dad.

It is a nice touch from Mahomes to have a sneaker out for his daughter. Granted, not many fathers have the public pull and profile to be able to pull it off, but Mahomes does. We imagine that he won't stop there, either.

If the shoe is a hit with customers, then there will surely be plenty more to follow.

Mahomes celebrated Super Bowl win with family

Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl as the organization lifted its second Lombardi Trophy in four years. Such has been the high level of performance from the Chiefs that some have even called it a dynasty.

They will likely need another Super Bowl win next year or the year after to be a full-fledged dynasty, but for now, Kansas City and Mahomes can celebrate their latest accomplishment long into the night.

The Chiefs superstar was snapped with his wife Brittany postgame celebrating along with his daughter as the gravity of what had happened hit home.

After a long, hard season, to the victors go the spoils and no one can say that the Chiefs didn't deserve it ... well, Eagles fans might.

Still riding high on the emotion of the win and now with a customized sneaker in his daughter's honor, the world really is the quarterback's oyster, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

