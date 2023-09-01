Patrick Mahomes won the second Super Bowl of his career last season, and his team is in a great position to win more in the future. Due to this, there has always been a chatter around him on whether he can win seven Super Bowls like Tom Brady.

Mahomes, himself has admitted that he does have Brady's Super Bowl count in his mind. However, he is taking it year by year and isn't feeling any pressure because of the expectations.

Here's what the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in an interview with Chris Simms:

"It's hard not to think about it, I think about seven Super Bowls, and being in 10 of them. I mean, it seems surreal, because I mean it, I know how hard it is now to even get to that game. But like you said, you take it one at a time, but at the end, that's I mean, that's the ultimate goal."

"I think for any quarterback in this league, is to get to get to all those Super Bowls. I know it's a long ways away and some take a lot of just season in day in weekend, whatever it is of being the best I possibly can be. And then if you talk to me like 15 years, and we'll see where we're at and see if I can get close enough to that."

Although Patrick Mahomes has had great success in the earlier stage of his career, it is not certain that he will continue having it. Many factors can play a part in it and most importantly, the future of Andy Reid will have a huge role to play in it.

Moreover, Travis Kelce is 33 years old, and he won't be around forever to play with Mahomes. As a result, it will be interesting to see whether Mahomes will be able to deal with tough transitioning periods like Brady did in his career.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are favored to win the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat as Super Bowl champs in 2023. However, it will be very difficult for them to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They came close in 2021, but injuries to the offensive line resulted in a blowout loss to Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some teams lose their hunger after winning Super Bowls, but Patrick Mahomes said in the interview that he will make sure the entire team stays poised to win more Super Bowls in the coming years.

