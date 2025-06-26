  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes reshares post hyping Cooper Flagg being drafted by Dallas Mavericks

Patrick Mahomes reshares post hyping Cooper Flagg being drafted by Dallas Mavericks

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 26, 2025 15:50 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion (image credit: getty)

Patrick Mahomes is keeping a close eye on the 2025 NBA draft. The first round took place on Wednesday, and as expected, the highlight was the No. 1 pick.

The Dallas Mavericks selected former Duke star Cooper Flagg to kick things off. They won the pick via a lottery in May and took the consensus top selection. With the forward's addition, Dallas is now one of the favorites to win the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy next season.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback seems to be a fan of the pick as he retweeted the news posted by SportsCenter on X.

A screenshot of Patrick Mahomes retweet (image credit: x/patrickmahomesii)
A screenshot of Patrick Mahomes retweet (image credit: x/patrickmahomesii)

Flag had a memorable collegiate career, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Flagg was also named the National College Player of the Year.

Cooper Flagg will wear the No. 32 jersey for the Dallas Mavericks

After Cooper Flagg was selected at No. 1 on Wednesday, fans have been wondering what number he'll choose for next season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks' new forward will wear the No. 32 jersey.

It's significant to Flagg as he wore it in high school to honor Duke legend Christian Laettner. Following his selection by Dallas, Flagg sent a special message to everyone who supported him from day one.

"I wouldn't be here without these people right here," Flagg said, via ESPN. "And all my people back home in Maine. They're here for me, and I wouldn't be here without them."

Flagg will play alongside Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson with the Mavericks. Their fans, just like Patrick Mahomes, are excited to see Flagg compete in the NBA next season.

