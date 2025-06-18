Patrick Mahomes reveals how Chiefs QB stores his AFC Championship rings vs Super Bowl rings

Patrick Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three of them. Although the quarterback and his teammates have received AFC championship rings twice in the past six years, Mahomes says he has a different place in his home for the two distinctive honors.
Since the Chiefs lost this year's Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, they received their AFC championship rings on Wednesday. Mahomes hinted at where he would store his second ring.
“I’ll put it this way, I put some in my safe, I put the other ones on top of my safe,” Mahomes said, according to Sports Radio 810 WHB.
Even Mahomes' teammate, Travis Kelce, spoke about the Chiefs receiving their AFC championship rings on Wednesday.
"I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings,'' Kelce said, according to ESPN. "I know what the AFC championship means to this organization and the (Hunt) family and the 15 wins and everything is something special that I'll let everybody else be happy with.
"Last year wasn't a success for me and I'm motivated to make sure that we get that other ring this year.''
Mahomes and the Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins in February. However, their plans were derailed by the Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes opens up on Chiefs' expectations for 2025 season
When Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters on Wednesday after the Chiefs' second minicamp session, he touched upon the importance of having a strong offense.
"You want to be the top offense in the league when you step in the building every single day, but the end of the day, you want to win the Super Bowl," Mahomes said. "For me, I wasn't as disappointed in not being the top offense as I was at losing the Super Bowl last year, especially the way we lost it.
"Our goal is to do whatever we can to win the football game, and hopefully for us, that includes being the top offense to go along with the great defense that we have."
Mahomes has been arguably the greatest player for the Chiefs ever since they drafted him in the first round in 2017. He has earned six Pro Bowl honors and two MVP awards, having led the team to three Super Bowl triumphs.
After being on the brink of a historic feat last season, which ended in a Super Bowl defeat to Philly, Mahomes and Co. will aim to bounce back strongly next season.
