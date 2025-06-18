Patrick Mahomes reveals how Chiefs QB stores his AFC Championship rings vs Super Bowl rings

Patrick Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three of them. Although the quarterback and his teammates have received AFC championship rings twice in the past six years, Mahomes says he has a different place in his home for the two distinctive honors.

Since the Chiefs lost this year's Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, they received their AFC championship rings on Wednesday. Mahomes hinted at where he would store his second ring.

“I’ll put it this way, I put some in my safe, I put the other ones on top of my safe,” Mahomes said, according to Sports Radio 810 WHB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sports Radio 810 WHB @SportsRadio810 LINK Mahomes on his AFC Championship rings vs Super Bowl Championship rings: “I’ll put it this way, I put some in my safe, I put the other ones on top of my safe.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Even Mahomes' teammate, Travis Kelce, spoke about the Chiefs receiving their AFC championship rings on Wednesday.

"I'm only interested in Super Bowl rings,'' Kelce said, according to ESPN. "I know what the AFC championship means to this organization and the (Hunt) family and the 15 wins and everything is something special that I'll let everybody else be happy with.

"Last year wasn't a success for me and I'm motivated to make sure that we get that other ring this year.''

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins in February. However, their plans were derailed by the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes opens up on Chiefs' expectations for 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

When Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters on Wednesday after the Chiefs' second minicamp session, he touched upon the importance of having a strong offense.

"You want to be the top offense in the league when you step in the building every single day, but the end of the day, you want to win the Super Bowl," Mahomes said. "For me, I wasn't as disappointed in not being the top offense as I was at losing the Super Bowl last year, especially the way we lost it.

"Our goal is to do whatever we can to win the football game, and hopefully for us, that includes being the top offense to go along with the great defense that we have."

Mahomes has been arguably the greatest player for the Chiefs ever since they drafted him in the first round in 2017. He has earned six Pro Bowl honors and two MVP awards, having led the team to three Super Bowl triumphs.

After being on the brink of a historic feat last season, which ended in a Super Bowl defeat to Philly, Mahomes and Co. will aim to bounce back strongly next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.