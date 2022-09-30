Patrick Mahomes reveals he doesn’t want to pull a Tom Brady as he prioritizes family over decades-long NFL career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is living his best life. He is playing great football and has a young family that he loves. In a recent interview with Maria Taylor for the 'NFL on NBC,' the quarterback revealed that he will try to emulate Tom Brady in terms of how long he will play. But he stopped short of saying that he will follow in the 45-year-old's footsteps.

Everyone knows how much football means to Tom Brady, so much so that, during Super Bowl weeks, his wife Gisele Bundchen and the kids leave the house so he can prepare for the big game.

Mahomes, who was asked about the seven-time Super Bowl winner, says Brady has learned to manage everything on and off the field, which is what makes him so great.

“Well, off the field, you kind of learn how to manage kind of everything. Like you want to be able to be a family man and be with your family. And you want to be able to do these different things where you are going into businesses and helping out and shooting commercials and doing this stuff.

"But at the same time, keeping football first. I think that’s the greatness in Tom Brady, is, no matter how much off the field stuff he does, football is always the main priority, and he makes sure he keeps it that way.”

The Chiefs quarterback was then asked if he would try and play until the age of 45 like Brady. He replied:

“I’ll try to. I don’t know how he does it.”

Patrick Mahomes always has time for his family

Some believe Brady has sacrificed some family time to be the player he is today, but the Chiefs star makes sure that he always has time for his young daughter, even if it means he's tired.

Mahomes said:

“I think the biggest thing for me is, when you go home, you have to put that game face on again. You have some long days up here at the facility, but whenever you’re home and you’re with your daughter and my son, when he gets here, is you have to be dad, you have to be energized, ready to play.

"Sterling has a ton of energy, and she loves to run around and do everything. I mean, it makes you happy just to be around someone that just enjoys every single day like that.”

It is clear that, while Patrick Mahomes loves football, family will always come first for him. No matter what is going on with his team, he will always have time for his wife, Sterling, and, very soon, their son.

