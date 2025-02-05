Patrick Mahomes reveals that one loss that still haunts him at night

Patrick Mahomes opened up about the one loss that still haunts him and keeps him awake at night. The Chiefs quarterback is preparing to play in his fifth Super Bowl championship.

Mahomes has previously played in four Super Bowls, winning three of them. This year, his team is in contention to complete a historic hat trick by winning their 3rd straight championship.

However, there is one loss that still disappoints Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Super Bowl 59, during a press conference, the American NFL star was asked to reveal the one loss that still haunts him at night. To which Mahomes said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Super Bowl vs. Tampa. Pretty easy."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Notably, Patrick Mahomes has only lost the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his four appearances in the prestigious championship. At Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defending champions. Unfortunately, however, it was not their day, and they suffered a harsh loss at the hands of Tom Brady (9-31).

Patrick Mahomes reflects on confidence ahead of Super Bowl 59

Although Super Bowl LV was brutal, the Chiefs QB remains confident about the upcoming championship game this Sunday and has reflected that confidence in his approach. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and LVIII in the last two years, and they are looking forward to winning the championship for the third straight year, aiming to become the first team in the game's history to do so.

During the Super Bowl LIX press conference, Patrick Mahomes delivered a strong message, reflecting his confidence in winning.

“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains," Mahomes said (at 10:55). "We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”

The Chiefs have qualified for Super Bowl LIX after winning the AFC Championship by defeating the Buffalo Bills. They will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans for their shot at history.

Both teams also featured in Super Bowl LVII, which started the Chiefs' current streak of championships, the year after their loss to Tampa Bay. They will be looking forward to repeating the same success on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.