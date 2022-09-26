Patrick Mahomes reveals what went down in heated exchange with OC Eric Bieniemy during 20-17 loss to Colts

On Sunday, during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got into a heated exchange right before halftime.

As the teams walked to their locker rooms for halftime, Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen shouting at one another, with head coach Andy Reid trying to calm Mahomes down towards the end.

The Chiefs held a 14-10 lead over the Colts heading into halftime, but Mahomes was upset with his team's conservative approach as he tried to go up bigger heading into the half.

Mahomes said:

"At the end of the day, I wanted to go try to score, you know what I mean, that's just who I am. We were in a tough situation like 2nd or 3rd and 20 or something like that. Probably the smart decision was to take a knee, we get the ball at half, let's just go to halftime, but I'm always gonna be wanting to score and I pretty much just said, let me have a chance at it, and then he was just like, 'Let's get back to the locker room and we'll get something going for next half.' I guess, I don't know if that's an altercation but that was the end of the conversation."

The Chiefs went up by a touchdown to begin the second half, scoring a field goal from 26 yards out by kicker Matt Ammendola. The Colts would go on to score the next 10 points, hitting a field goal and scoring the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left as Matt Ryan hit Jelani Woods.

Kansas City only scored one field goal in the second half. Mahomes finished the day throwing 20 for 35 for 262 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also led the team in rushing yards with 26.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 2-1. The Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants are now the only two undefeated teams in the NFL.

Kansas will be in primetime next week as they travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The Bucs last played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year, with Kansas claiming a dominant 31-9 victory over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

Both teams are 2-1 ahead of the matchup, and it'll be interesting to see who heads into Week 5 at 3-1.

