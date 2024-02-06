Patrick Mahomes ridicules his 'dad bod' during Super Bowl opening night: "Underneath that the six-pack is there"

Patrick Mahomes was poking fun at his 'dad bod' during Super Bowl opening night on Monday.

Mahomes was seen shirtless in the locker room and a photo went viral showing him having a 'dad bod,' which many fans thought was funny. Many expected Mahomes to have a six-pack and be shredded due to him being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

After the photo went viral, Mahomes was jokingly asked if he would rather win a Super Bowl or have a six-pack.

“Another Super Bowl for sure,” Mahomes said. “I have a six-pack and it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel, there might be some skin there, but underneath that the six-pack is there. You just have to get real close and you have to squint a little bit and I think you’ll see it."

The response by Mahomes was what many expected, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is focused on winning another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas. Kansas City enters the game as a 2-point underdog, which is the third straight game that the Chiefs are underdogs in the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes searching for 3rd Super Bowl win

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory last year, and now they are looking to repeat as champions on Sunday.

Mahomes is also set to play in his fourth Super Bowl in just his sixth year as the starting quarterback while looking to win his third, which he admitted is special.

"I don't think I could have ever foreseen what was going to happen at the start of my career," Patrick Mahomes said at Super Bowl opening night on Monday, via ESPN.

"You want to get to the Super Bowl. That's your ultimate goal, and to be able to be in my fourth one, it truly is surreal and I just try to appreciate it every single time. You don't even know if this will be your last, and I've been blessed to be in a lot with a great organization with a lot of great players around me, so I just try to maximize those opportunities."

If Mahomes can lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win, he will be just the third quarterback in NFL history to win three Super Bowls before 30, joining Tom Brady and Troy Aikman. He's also a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

This season, Mahomes went 401-for-597 for 4,183 yards while throwing 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In the playoffs, Mahomes has gone 70-for-103 for 718 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.