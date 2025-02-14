Patrick Mahomes's mother Randi pays tribute after Chiefs QB’s grandfather passes away

Patrick Mahomes's mother Randi Mahomes shared some sad news on Friday morning. In a post on Instagram, Mahomes shared a photo of herself alongside her father, Larry "Randy" Martin and wrote in the caption that he had passed away. She added that she was with him at the time of his death.

"Hard to find the words of holding my father's hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23," Mahomes wrote on Instagram

In the carousel of photos that she shared on Instagram, Randi Mahomes shared a photo of her father alongside Patrick Mahomes and his younger brother Jackson Mahomes. She also shared a photo of her hand next to her father's and another photo that showed Larry "Randy" Martin embracing Patrick Mahomes's younger sister, Mia Randall.

Patrick Mahomes's mom Randi asked for prayers as Larry Martin's health declined in December

Patrick Mahomes's mother Randi Mahomes shared in December that her father, Larry "Randy" Martin's health was declining. After spending Christmas with the quarterback and their family, she returned to care for her father. Randi Mahomes asked her Instagram followers to pray for her father.

"Asking for prayers for my father," Mahomes wrote on her Instagram in December.

Mahomes told People magazine, just last week, that she felt her father was holding on just so that he could watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Martin had entered hospice care last month.

"I know that it has meant a lot to him," Mahomes said in the interview "And I think he’s hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play.”

Patrick Mahomes hasn't shared a post on social media about his grandfather's passing. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has not been active on social media after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

