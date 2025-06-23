Patrick Mahomes sends 3-word message to Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers star's apparent Achilles injury during Game 7 of NBA Finals

Kansas City Chief quaterback Patrick Mahomes reacted following Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, which the Thunder won 103-91 to win the title. He had consolatory words for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an unfortunate injury.

During the first quarter, the star guard fell to the ground and pained in grimace while driving to the basket. He was eventually ruled out of the game because of what turned out to be an Achilles injury, according to Haliburton's father, John.

After the scene unfolded, Patrick Mahomes tweeted:

"Prayers up man... (three praying emojis)"

Before he left, Haliburton had nine points. Without him, the Pacers crumbled despite leading by one at halftime, allowing 34 points in the third quarter.

Benedict Mathurin was the Eastern Conference champions' leading scorer with 24 points and also had 13 rebounds. TJ McConnell and Pascal Siakam had 16 markers apiece, while Andrew Nembhard had 15.

The Thunder, meanwhile, were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a double-double of 29 points and 12 assists en route becoming the first player since LeBron James in 2013 to win both the regular-season and Finals MVP awards. Fellow starters Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 38 markers, while Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace each had 10 off the bench.

Rich Eisen predicts Patrick Mahomes to lead Chiefs to second straight 15-win season in 2025

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs failed to win Super Bowl LIX earlier this year against the Philadelphia Eagles despite going 15-2 during the regular season. Since then, they have lost some key contributors.

Multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined the conference rival Baltimore Ravens, while defensive players Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid moved to the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Nevertheless, Rich Eisen foresees the defending AFC champions remaining an elite team in 2025. On his eponymous show on Thursday, he predicted another 15-win season and top seed for the Chiefs (at 02:39 in the video below):

"Until I see otherwise, I'm going to assume the Chiefs are going to be as good, as well-coached, as youthful as ever."

The Chiefs' AFC Championship defense begins on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. CT, and the game will be streamed on YouTube.

