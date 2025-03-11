Patrick Mahomes sends 4-word message to Tershawn Wharton after DT's $54,000,000 deal with Panthers in free agency

Tershawn Wharton is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs after five seasons and two Super Bowl titles. And one of his two most famous teammates has nothing but good thoughts about it.

On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Carolina Panthers were signing the defensive tackle to a three-year, $54-million deal. He is expected to add depth and winning mentality a defensive line that is expected to welcome Pro Bowler Derrick Brown back from a meniscal tear that ended his 2024 season after just a single game.

Superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to his social media to show support for his now-former teammate after landing his deal with the Panthers:

"Happy for my dawg! (bicep flex emoji)"

Fellow defensive tackle Chris Jones also reacted to the development:

"I'm so happy for slime! Going to miss lil brudda (two clapping emojis)"

Wharton, who joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, is coming off his first season as a primary starter. He tied his career-high in total tackles (29) and set career-highs in solo tackles (18) and sacks (6.5). In the playoffs, he started a game and had a sack.

Panthers land DT Tershawn Wharton after missing out on Milton Williams

In 2024, the Panthers were easily the worst team in the league in terms of run defense, allowing 3,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. They also allowed 534 points, the most in a season in league history, and had a league-worst -193 point differential.

They had been in the running to nab Super Bowl LIX hero Milton Williams, even going as far as to set terms with him. However, they were outbid at the last minute by the New England Patriots, who came in with a $26-million-a-year offer.

Eventually, the Panthers pivoted toward other free agents, starting with former Los Angeles Ram Bobby Brown III. He, Derrick Brown, and A'Shawn Robinson are now expected to form a monstrous, 960-lb run-stopping trio.

Then there is Tershawn Wharton. At 6'1" and 280 lbs, he can operate on the edges as an oversized pass-rusher in the mold of future divisional rival Cameron Jordan, working alongside Jadeveon Clowney.

