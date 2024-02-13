Things looked bleak for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs early in Super Bowl 58. However, it wasn’t a reason to panic because they had overhauled double-digit deficits in the past.

And this game went no different as Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman made them the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Defeating the San Francisco 49ers calls for celebration. That’s why the three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player has called Kansas City residents and Chiefs fans to join them in the victory parade.

Mahomes tweeted:

“Chiefs Kingdom let’s do it big tomorrow!! See yall at the parade!”

Chiefs fans are getting used to this party because their beloved team has won three of the last five Super Bowls. Their come-from-behind victory against the Niners came a year after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. In that edition, the Eagles led by ten at halftime before the Chiefs outscored them in the second half, 24-11.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ victory party for Super Bowl 58 will coincide with Valentine’s Day, a fitting backdrop for the team showing love to its fans and vice versa. The parade will commence at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and could take about 90 minutes.

According to an article by The Kansas City Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton, the parade will follow a two-mile route along Grand Boulevard before ending at Union Station, the same venue where the 2023 NFL draft took place.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will address their fans at the victory rally at Union Station starting at 1:45 p.m. ET. It’s also an ideal day for a parade because forecasts from The Weather Channel reveal only a ten percent chance of precipitation.

A roller-coaster season that ended in victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Like their Super Bowl 58 narrative, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t look like the defending champions earlier in the season. They lost their opening game against the Detroit Lions, and their offense struggled to score enough points.

Their receivers absorbed criticism for dropped passes, while Travis Kelce didn’t perform like an All-Pro tight end at times. As a result, the Chiefs finished with an 11-6 record, earning the third seed in the AFC playoffs.

However, Patrick Mahomes remained unfazed despite playing postseason games on the road (except neutral Super Bowl venues) for the first time in his NFL career. They returned to the Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

The former Texas Tech standout was phenomenal during the Super Bowl, finishing with 34 completions for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 66 yards on nine carries.

With Mahomes turning just 29 years old this September, Kansas City may experience more victory parties courtesy of the Chiefs. If they win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, it will call for a massive celebration as they will become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.