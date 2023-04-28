The Las Vegas Raiders added to their defensive line in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson. Wilson was selected seventh overall.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed the defensive end into the league by issuing a plea.

Mahomes jokingly tweeted at Wilson to "take it easy" on him while congratulating him. Mahomes also went to Texas Tech and was a first-round pick. He will now face Wilson twice a season as both teams are in the AFC West.

Mahomes tweeted:

"Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!"

Wilson began his collegiate career with Texas A&M and transferred after one season. He had a productive last two seasons, recording seven sacks in each season.

In his collegiate career, he recorded 121 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Wilson was a first-team All-American and All-Big 12 last season.

The Raiders got a good value pick in selecting Wilson at number seven overall. Wilson was regarded by some as the top defensive prospect, with many thinking the Houston Texans would select him. He will now join a rotation featuring Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Recapping the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 off-season thus far

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders have added some talent to their team this off-season. They started off by landing former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He signed a three-year $33 million deal with the team.

They then signed former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year $67.5 million deal after releasing Derek Carr this off-season.

They also signed safety Marcus Epps, defensive tackle John Jenkins, tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver DeAndre Carter, and others.

They also franchise tagged running back Josh Jacobs after he led the league in rushing yards last season.

Tonight, they added another talented player on defense in Tyree Wilson.

Do you think Las Vegas can compete for a playoff spot this season?

