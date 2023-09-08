As the 2023 NFL season started, Patrick Mahomes was on the field as Tom Brady makes moves of it. What is a simple statement has more import for NFL records. Because finally we know that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will not be adding to his collection of rings. With a fixed target, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets to hunt his record down.

And he started with the Detroit Lions in the 2023 season opener today. He was without Travis Kelce. Yet he was a one-man highlight reel. He finished the first half with 12-for-17 passing, 147 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. As the teams came off the field, the Chiefs were 14-7 ahead.

Fans were impressed with the way the Patrick Mahomes played in the opener and were comparing him to Tom Brady almost immediately. Here are some of the best responses:

Where was Tom Brady at the stage Patrick Mahomes is in now?

Patrick Mahomes is in his sixth season as starter. He has two Lombardi Trophies sitting in his cabinet. As impressive as it is, he is still trailing behind the former Patriots and Buccaneers at this tage. By this stage of his career, Tom Brady had won two Super Bowls.

However, after winning the first three rings, he had a drought in his career. He reached the championship twice but lost to Eli Manning and the New York Giants. There were couple of other playoff games where they could have done better.

So, Patrick Mahomes knows that to catch up with Tom Brady, the regular season is nice to have but what matters really are the playoffs. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they know the pain of getting near and losing.

There was the championship game that they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes also lost to Brady in the AFC Championship game when he was still with the New England Patriots. And the home championship loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will still hurt.

Patrick Mahomes is the best placed among all quarterbacks to try to match Tom Brady's record. But nothing should be taken for granted. It is not one half that he has to play well. It is an entire season, postseason and hope that the small breaks fall their way.

We don't know what comes in the future but seeing the Chiefs quarterback in the first half made it seem as if he has not lost a beat and is gunning for more rings.