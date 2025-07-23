  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes shares honest expectations of Hollywood Brown after WR's return from brutal injury

Patrick Mahomes shares honest expectations of Hollywood Brown after WR's return from brutal injury

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:41 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown had a difficult 2024 campaign, largely due to the serious and major injury he suffered in the preseason. He finished the regular season with only nine receptions for 91 receiving yards and no touchdowns in two games played. Meanwhile, in the postseason, it was clear that Brown was still not 100% healthy as he had only five receptions for 50 receiving yards and no touchdowns in three games played as well.

As noted by NFL analyst Adam Teicher:

"Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury while catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes on the first play of the preseason. Brown had surgery and didn't return until shortly before Christmas, ruining what could have been a promising debut season with the Chiefs."

QB Patrick Mahomes recently made clear that he is excited to see what a fully healthy Brown can bring to the Kansas City Chiefs offensive unit this year. NFL analyst Charles Goldman posted the quote by Mahomes on the social media platform X on July 22.

"He's going to be someone who makes plays for us. . . He was in the meeting rooms last year and made some plays at the end of the year. . . I'm excited for him." Mahomes said.
Where does Hollywood Brown rank on the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart?

There is an expectation that Brown will feature in a major role for the Chiefs in 2025. According to ESPN, Brown is currently listed as one of the three primary wide receivers on the Chiefs depth chart, alongside WR Rashee Rice and WR Xavier Worthy.

However, when looking at production and previous connection while playing with QB Patrick Mahomes, it appears as though Brown may be the WR3 at the current moment. Both Rice and Worthy have spent much more time with Mahomes and have created a stronger connection as well, although a lot of that has to do with the injury Brown suffered last year.

Only time will tell whether Brown features in a primary role for the Chiefs this year. However, it is evident that Mahomes is excited to finally be playing alongside Brown after an injury filled 2024 season.

