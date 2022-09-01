"To the best mom and wife!" - Patrick Mahomes shares special birthday post for partner Brittany on IG

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a special message for his wife Brittany Matthews on Wednesday. Mahomes, who will start his fifth season as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, wished his wife Brittany a touching "Happy Birthday" message along with some photographs.

Additional photos in the post included a wedding photo as well as a photo of the family on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Happy birthday! To the best mom and wife! ❤️ We Love you more and more everyday."

Shortly after the sweet birthday post, Brittany posted her own photo celebrating her birthday alongside her husband.

"Cheers to 27."

Patrick Mahomes will be celebrating his 27th birthday on September 17.

The couple are high school sweethearts who have been together since 2011. They both attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Brittany played soccer in high school and even in college at the University of Texas at Tyler. In 2017, the same year that Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL Draft, she signed a contract to play soccer in Iceland.

Although she no longer plays soccer professionally, she is still very much involved in the sport. She is currently a co-owner of the Kansas City Current on the NWSL and was one of the founding members who brought the team back to the city. The Mahomes family is often seen at Kansas City Current home games, showing their support for the team.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are expecting their second child during the NFL season

The couple made a very special announcement in April. They announced on their Instagram accounts that they are expecting their second child this fall. Although the exact due date wasn't announced, the couple have said that it will be mid-season.

A few weeks after the announcement, they revealed the gender of their second child. A video of their gender reveal party was posted to their various social media accounts, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy this year.

The gender reveal used water guns that would shoot pink or blue paint onto a waiting canvas. The video on Instagram shows blue paint all over the canvas with the couple standing next to it.

