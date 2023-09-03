Patrick Mahomes and his arm talent are second to none in the NFL today, and it looks like it runs in the family. The two-time MVP's sister, Mia, showed that she too can sling the ball. Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick and Mia, made an Instagram post of her throwing a football into a basketball hoop in just one try.

Fans quickly took to the post to share their thoughts on the incredible feat. Some commented that she could have a future as her brother's backup quarterback:

Fans urging the Chiefs to sign Mia Mahomes. Credit: @randimahomes (IG)

Other fans commented that Randi deserves credit for the talent Patrick and Mia Mahomes has:

Fans complementing Randi Mahomes. Credit: @randimahomes (IG)

Fans noted that the Kansas City Chiefs should be worried that his little sister could take his job:

Not only can Mia throw the football but she excels in other sports like her brother did. She is an active athlete in tennis, baseball, volleyball, softball and basketball. Patrick's younger sister can also be seen bowling, swimming and skate-bowling.

She is no stranger to attending her older brother's biggest moments, including winning his second Super Bowl in February. Mia attended the game in Arizona with her mom Randi.

Does Patrick Mahomes have any other sisters besides Mia?

Patrick Mahomes does have another sister in Zoe Mahomes, Patrick’s youngest sibling. Zoe was born in 2015 to Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., and his former partner.

She has her own Instagram, managed by her mother, where she puts sports gifts on display for her followers. Zoe, like Mia, plays multiple sports in soccer and basketball.

Zoe goes to Chiefs games with the rest of her family to show support to her big brother, who is a two-time Super Bowl MVP.