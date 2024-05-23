  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes spills beans on key move with Travis Kelce that Andy Reid pushes Chiefs QB to perfect

Patrick Mahomes spills beans on key move with Travis Kelce that Andy Reid pushes Chiefs QB to perfect

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 23, 2024 01:38 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce working on a behind the back pass?

One of the most impressive attributes of Patrick Mahomes is his unpredictability. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also has a lot of improvisation in his game, which makes him not only a magic player but one who can dissect a defense out of nowhere.

There's one specific attribute, however, that hasn't been done in his career: a behind-the-back pass. Yes, that's far from ideal, but we're talking about a three-time Super Bowl winner in six seasons as a starter, and one who has given us things like the no-look pass. And Mahomes has revealed that, if it was up to Andy Reid, he would have already thrown it:

"We didn't play as well offensively enough for me to pull the behind-the-back pass off last year, but it's no one else's fault than myself, because coach Reid wants me to throw it behind the back more than anyone in the world. He deliberately puts in plays that I have the opportunity to throw the ball behind the back. It's not a coaching thing, it's me not having that confidence to do it in the game, but one of these games, man, we got to do it, and hopefully it's to Travis, because I feel like he's the best at judging that behind the back pass"

Can Mahomes lead Chiefs to another Super Bowl in a loaded AFC?

Between Baltimore, Cincinnati and Kansas City, arguably the least strong roster is the Chiefs for 2024, You also have to include the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins as possible threats to Kansas City's dominance in the AFC.

In previous years, Mahomes made up for the roster's weaknesses, and it's arguably because of him that the Chiefs made the Super Bowl for the fourth time in six years. Obviously, the three rings in such a small amount of time is already impressive, but they have only one goal in 2024: the three-peat.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will open up the season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 05. This will be a fantastic matchup between the two teams for a kickoff.

