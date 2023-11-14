Patrick Mahomes has won every possible individual and team achievement in six seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' bona fide starting quarterback. But while he is one of the best in his craft, some routines have helped him perform well.

He shared his pre-game routine in Netflix’s sports documentary Quarterback, including wearing suits during road games and praying at the goalpost. However, his superstitious nature also involves wearing underwear his wife got for him.

Patrick Mahomes wears the same underwear every game

Since the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player had time to appear in the Week 10 Monday Night Football Manningcast. As tweeted by BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman, his fellow Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, asked:

“You know I love a good superstition but couldn’t you just do so, like, eating the same pre-game meal. Does it have to be the red underwear?”

Patrick Mahomes answered:

“Well, you know, first my wife, Brittany, got them for me. So, I’m not throwing you all down but I have to wear them, you know. But, at the same time, I threw them on the first season. We had a pretty good season that season. I only wear them for game day, though."

"They’re not too worn down like nasty. I clean them. I wash them every once in a while at least. If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ‘em, like I just gotta keep it rolling. As long as we’re winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

In that case, Mahomes might have brought that piece of underwear to Frankfurt, Germany, when they faced the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The Chiefs won that game, with Mahomes finishing with 20 completions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

As he shared in Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’ other superstitious routines include not stepping on any lines or logos during pre-game and catching a pass from the backup quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes is in for a tough Week 11 matchup

The Chiefs have the best record in the American Football Conference through ten weeks. However, clinching another postseason berth won’t be a walk in the park. After their bye, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Like Kansas City, the Eagles have the NFC’s best record at 8-1. Philadelphia’s defense has collected 30 sacks, tied for third-most in the league. But while the Eagles allow the fewest rushing yards per game (66), they are fifth-worst in passing yards allowed at 257 per game.

That’s a detail Patrick Mahomes is ready to exploit when they play the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium for next week’s Monday Night Football showdown.