Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was recently indicted on a felony charge and could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Texas prosecutors indicted him for a felony DUI. Mahomes Sr. was listed as "driving while intoxicated" for a third time or more after his recent arrest, which happened a week before the Super Bowl. He was hit with the charge last Thursday, according to Smith County Texas Courts.

On Feb. 3, Mahomes Sr. was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, and officers believed he showed signs of being impaired. He had an open 16-ounce Coors beer in his center console and admitted to having a few drinks before driving.

Mahomes Sr. had a second DWI charge in 2018. He played 11 season in the MLB as a pitcher. He's yet to publicly address the situation. Additionally, Mahomes Sr. could face a fine up to $10,000 for his actions.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed a new backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes

In some positive news about Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team signed a new backup for him in 2024.

After Blaine Gabbert entered free agency this off-season, the Chiefs decided to go in a different direction to find a backup for Mahomes. The team agreed a deal with former Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams qauarterback, Carson Wetnz. He signed a one-year deal with the team on Apr. 1.

With Chris Oladokun and Ian Book being the only other quarterbacks on the roster, it seems like the more experienced Wentz has a chance to enter the season as their backup quarterback. This will be Wentz's fifth time in as many years.

In his career, Mahomes has only missed four career games since becoming the Chiefs' full-time starter in 2018. He will look to try to three-peat, having led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the last two seasons.

