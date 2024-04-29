The Kansas City Chiefs will get tight end Travis Kelce for two more years.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed on a new two-year extension. That makes him the NFL's highest-paid TE. The deal was done by his agent, Mike Simon.

Kelce's extension will tack on two years and $34.25 million, per Tom Pelissero.

Following this news, Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes congratulated him.

"I told y'all I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce," Mahomes tweeted.

Fans were also happy to learn that Mahomes will throw the ball to Kelce for two more seasons.

"My two GOATS oh my gosh we’re going to be Three Peat NFL Champions," an optimistic fan tweeted on X.

"I'm looking forward to getting to watch him play when he isn't double teamed constantly! Y'all will make more magic this year....and hopefully his celebration dances come back," another fan tweeted.

Fans were surprised to learn that Kelce wasn't the highest-paid TE in the NFL. That's because he signed his last contract extension on August 14, 2020, when he signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension.

Kelce was still under contract through the 2025 season, but the Chiefs felt his contract deserved to be extended now.

Fans felt Kelce deserved to become the highest-paid player in the league.

"Should've been the highest paid ball catcher," one fan tweeted.

Will Travis Kelce be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer?

Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce will be a future Hall-of-Famer and very likely be first-ballot.

Entering his 12th NFL season at age 34, it's no secret that Kelce's best days are behind him. He won't be in the league for much longer.

Kelce has already done enough to cement himself as one of the greatest TEs, holding many records. These include most postseason receptions, most games with 100+ yards by a TE in NFL history and receiving yards by TEs in NFL history. He holds the record for most seasons recording at least 1,000+ receiving yards by a TE.

Kelce has been named to nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro selections. He is a three-time Super Bowl winner.

Kelce could play out his contract, signed through 2027, adding to his legendary career.

Do you think Kelce is the greatest TE in NFL history?