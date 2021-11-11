What did Patrick Mahomes have to say about Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr?

Already packed with offensive firepower overseen by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's rich could get richer in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly emerged as one of the favorites to land the services of Odell Beckham Jr. Kansas City's status as a perennial contender almost always attaches their name to marquee free agents, but their early struggles over the first half of the year as well as the potential drama attached to Beckham has added intrigue to this potential signing.

NFC squads from Green Bay and New Orleans have likewise been linked to the former receiver for the Cleveland Browns.

Adding the embattled receiver would add yet another potent offensive weapon to the mix, joining names like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman as the team tries to reach its third consecutive Super Bowl.

How has Mahomes reacted to the potential link?

Mahomes was asked about Beckham's potential arrival during his weekly statement on Wednesday. Simply put...he knows about as much as Chiefs fans do.

Per Herbie Teope of the KC Star, Mahomes has not been used as a recruiter in the Beckham sweepstakes. The quarterback instead suggested that questions about Beckham should instead be directed to general manager Brett Veach.

Mahomes' comments echoed those of head coach Andy Reid, as a separate report from Teope said that Veach would "keep his eyes and ears open" when it came to any potential Beckham deals.

Herbie Teope @HerbieTeope Asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid about the reports linking Odell Beckham to the team. Reid didn't confirm the reports, adds he's been "in the bunker" getting work done before deflecting to GM Brett Veach.



"Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open," Reid said. Asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid about the reports linking Odell Beckham to the team. Reid didn't confirm the reports, adds he's been "in the bunker" getting work done before deflecting to GM Brett Veach."Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open," Reid said.

Could the addition of OBJ put the Chiefs in the AFC driver's seat?

Beckham's first stab at free agency comes at a potentially crucial point in the Kansas City timeline. The Chiefs (5-4) have struggled during the first half of the 2021 season as Mahomes has dealt with a recurring turnover problem (10 interceptions, 2 lost fumbles).

They've thrust themselves back into the AFC playoff conversation with consecutive wins over the New York Giants and the (Aaron Rodgers-free) Green Bay Packers. Neither win has been entirely convincing.

The AFC is relatively open: the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans currently pace the conference at 7-2 and Kansas City's division alone has four winning teams. Adding a talent like Beckham, despite the risk of drama, could well prove to be the difference, especially when paired with an elite, proven leader like Mahomes.

A crucial division showdown for the Chiefs awaits on Sunday night as they'll battle the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Edited by LeRon Haire