Patrick Mahomes’ teammate blasts ‘insane’ decision over Chiefs’ playoff showdown vs Dolphins as fans table Taylor Swift conspiracy theory

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will battle in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes' teammate, defensive end Charles Omenihu, had an interesting thought on how the NFL has chosen to televise the game.

In what is an odd move for some, the Chiefs and Dolphins game will see Tyreek Hill return to Arrowhead Stadium in a win-or-go-home game. This game will only be aired on the channel Peacock and nowhere else.

Odd? Possibly, but conspiracy theories suggest that that is because Taylor Swift is involved with the Chiefs. This means a lot more eyeballs will be on the game.

Charles Omenihu gives thoughts on playoff game scheduling

Many new streaming services are trying to get their slice of the pie regarding NFL games. However, Peacock has exclusive rights to show the Chiefs and Dolphins games.

Even Patrick Mahomes' teammate Charles Omenihu thinks it's odd:

"Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie."

One fan also gave their take on the Swift conspiracy theory regarding the game:

"It makes so much sense. Tyreek back at arrowhead. Swifties buying to see Taylor and Travis. Best QB, TE & HC on the planet … Top defense in the NFL ... reigning SB champs … we should’ve known!"

Others couldn't believe that they had to pay to watch one game.

So fans aren't happy that they will have to pay to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs, and we can't blame them.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' Super Bowl defense begins

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

This season hasn't been what we expect from Mahomes and the Chiefs. They have seen ups and downs at times. But still, with a home playoff game, the Chiefs have a good shot at again, going on a deep playoff run.

Their Super Bowl defense begins against the Miami Dolphins as Tyreek Hill returns to Arrowhead. And if the chips fall correctly, Mahomes and Co. will have to travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Being 11-6, the Chiefs haven't produced to the usual standards we see since Mahomes took over. However, they are still in the tournament, and when you have #15, you're always a chance.

While the game is getting the hype many expect, the fact that it is only on Peacock upset fans. Still, millions of eyeballs will tune in to see Mahomes and the Chiefs in action, and maybe Taylor Swift too.