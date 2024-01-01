Patrick Mahomes’ teammate Chris Jones urges franchise to bring back 2x Super Bowl champion for upcoming playoffs

Defensive end Frank Clark is a free agent once again, and former teammate Chris Jones wants him back on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seattle Seahawks released Clark on Dec. 30 after a second stint in Seattle. Before being released by the Seahawks, Clark was with the Denver Broncos this season.

The Michigan alum was only active for two out of the Broncos' first five games this season before being released and did not record a single stat. He then joined the Seahawks and notched six tackles in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones tweeted Sunday night that he wants Clark back on the Chiefs' team for their playoff run, which quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead.

"Bring Frank Clark back I need my brother for this playoffs run," Chris Jones wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chris Jones said he would love to have Frank Clark back when the Denver Broncos released him

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It's safe to say that Chris Jones wants his buddy Frank Clark back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last night's tweet wasn't the first time Jones has advocated for the Chiefs to bring back Clark. After the Broncos released him, Jones spoke highly of his former teammate in a press conference and hoped the Chiefs would re-sign him then.

"Like I said at the beginning, you can never have enough pass rushers," Chris Jones said. "Frank, to me, is like a brother. We were able to achieve a lot of success with Frank. Kansas City knows the type of guy Frank is, what he brings to this team. The type of charisma, the attitude, the leadership he brings.

"To have him back, I would love for that to happen. We’ll see where it goes. He’s still a free agent right now. Hopefully, we get him in."

The Chiefs won the AFC West title yesterday following their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Maybe the Chiefs will listen to Jones and bring back Clark on a cheap deal for the remainder of the season to join them for their playoff run.

Where do you think Clark will sign?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit H/T Sportskeeda.