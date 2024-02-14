There are some fans who think that the NFL is scripted. After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' comments at the Super Bowl parade, those thoughts were only increased.

With the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, history is on Kansas City's doorstep next season as no team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. Mahomes, speaking at the parade, stated that the team "we're doing it, three times, first time in NFL history, we're doing it."

Now one fan has taken this as Mahomes has already seen the "script" for next season.

"He got the script early."

Others gave their thoughts on Mahomes' comments about going after three straight Super Bowls.

So some fans are clearly of the thought that the Chiefs have received the "script" from the NFL and know that they are going to win the title next season. Of course, some fans could just be having fun with the idea of the league being scripted, but others think that the fix is well and truly in.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs odds on for three-peat?

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Not since the 2004 New England Patriots has the NFL seen such a dominant team as the Kansas City Chiefs. After winning their third Super Bowl in five years, the dynasty is officially secured.

But as Mahomes' comments suggest, they aren't done yet. Given how hard it is to win one Super Bowl, let alone two in a row, as the Chiefs became the first team to do so in two decades. The thought of winning a third seems almost impossible.

However, if the Chiefs are somehow able to win a thrid consecutive championship, then fans will no doubt of their thoughts on the "script" being real.

There are currently so many good AFC teams. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals, to name a few. That said, the Chiefs' road to the Super Bowl next year will be tough.

But considering Patrick Mahomes managed to win his third title with his worst receiving room since entering the league, we imagine that some moves will be made this offseason to make the offense better. Could Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs really go back-to-back-to-back? It is tough, but if anyone can do it, its the Chiefs.