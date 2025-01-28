"Patrick Mahomes is Tony Soprano" - Nick Wright drops eye-popping take on Chiefs QB after dominant AFCCG win  

Since winning the MVP award for the second time in 2022, Patrick Mahomes hasn't been in the conversation for the award. His peers, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, have put up better numbers and battled it out for the coveted prize. However, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has had the last laugh, as the trio has had to watch him compete in and win the Super Bowl.

Statistically, they may surpass Mahomes. However, Nick Wright believes Mahomes will be the final boss of this era. On First Things First, the analyst compared the three-time Super Bowl champion to Tony Soprano, the lead character in the smash-hit HBO show, 'The Sopranos.' He said:

"To steal a line from Kendrick Lamar. There's not a big three. There is a big me. Guys, he's Tony Soprano, and the other quarterbacks are Carmella and Christopher and Pauly Walnut. They're awesome characters. They're memorable, but you're in his story. All of your legacies are defined by how you've done against him or what you haven't done against him."

Wright added that their performances and numbers against Mahomes and the Chiefs will be the measuring stick for Jackson, Allen and Burrow, which will define their legacy:

"You're not NPCs, non playing characters, but you're supporting actors in his movie. And his movie is every single NFL season. And so we add drama to it, during the year being like, I think Tony's gonna get clipped in episode three. No, he's not. It's just a long dream, and then he'll be back again."

