"The legacy and impact you made will live on forever" - Patrick Mahomes had a touching message for legendary Chiefs star who passed away aged 87

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has died at the age of 87 after entering hospice care earlier this month. His family announced the news of his demise in a statement to KMBC.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers."

Current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Len Dawson through posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He wrote:

"RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family."

Len Dawson played in the Chiefs' first ever NFL season in Kansas in 1963. He delivered the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 1969 and was awarded the Super Bowl MVP. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

He was a seven-time All-Star and Pro-Bowler, and received two All-Pro honors. Dawson spent a further 33 years in Kansas as a broadcast analyst and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

His passing has been met with great sadness around the NFL.

The NFL world pays tribute to former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson

Following his passing, the NFL world has flooded social media with tributes. As the following tweets reveal, Len Dawson was a kind and thoughtful man and well respected in the community.

The NFL released the following statement following his passing:

"The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame qb and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson. We extend our deepest condolences to his famly and loved ones."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame are paying their respects too:

Many spoke of Dawson's words and deeds. People mentioned how he would make time for everyone and was always quick with help and advice.

This tweet from the Kansas City Star is particularly apt:

"Sometimes when you meet your heroes in person, they let you down. And once in a while, your hero turns out to be even more wonderful that you ever imagined. That's Len Dawson."

The great man clearly touched the lives of many and his loss is deeply felt.

