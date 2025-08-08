  • home icon
Patrick Mahomes' trainer drops 1-word reaction as Colin Cowherd announces Chiefs dynasty's end

By Arnold
Published Aug 08, 2025
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' trainer drops 1-word reaction as Colin Cowherd announces Chiefs dynasty's end (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of a historic three-peat of Super Bowls last season. The Chiefs lost 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game in February, which has led some to believe that Kansas City's dynasty might have come to an end.

On Thursday, Colin Cowherd said that the Chiefs' dynasty is fading on his "The Herd" show. However, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, had a rather cryptic response to Cowherd's recent comments about the Chiefs.

"Good," Stroupe tweeted.
Stroupe's response to Cowherd appeared to be sarcastic, given that the Chiefs still have most of their key players heading into the 2025 season.

Cowherd, however, seemed to indicate that the Chiefs would now struggle since their AFC West division is getting more competitive.

“I think Kansas City, the dynasty part is over," Cowherd said. "They might win a Super Bowl, but I think their division’s too good to be a dynasty.. Last year, five of their wins in-division— all of them one-possession games. Denver’s gonna be a lot better.”
The Chiefs have won the last 10 AFC West titles. Seven of their past 10 division titles have come under Mahomes as a starter.

Mahomes has also led the Chiefs to five Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Patrick Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe slammed radio host who called Chiefs QB "fat"

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Last month, Patrick Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, responded to Kansas City radio host Kevin Keitzman's criticism of the Chiefs QB's physique, calling him fat.

“Send me your location. You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is -- go make it through a practice at [training camp] or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance.” Stroupe tweeted.
Mahomes has been working hard on his fitness this offseason. The quarterback also shared some videos of himself on social media participating in training drills just a few weeks after last season's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will open their 2025 regular season at Arrowhead Stadium when they host the LA Chargers on Sept. 5.

Edited by Arnold
