Patrick Mahomes’ trainer sends Chief star a message after crushing Super Bowl loss

The season did not end the way Patrick Mahomes or the Kansas City Chiefs hoped it would, as they lost in the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. However, the score was not as indicative as the game played out as Patrick Mahomes struggled to take his team down the field as he was constantly under heavy pressure.

Following the game, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, posted a seven-word tweet for him.

"That's my guy. And I'm always proud," Stroupe tweeted.

Mahomes struggled throughout the game as he finished 21 of 32 (65.6%) for 257 yards with three passing touchdowns and a pair of interceptions while also carrying the football four times for 25 yards. It is going to be important for the Kansas City Chiefs to move past this loss and come back stronger next season.

What do the Kansas City Chiefs need to do this offseason?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of decisions to make this offseason about their roster. One thing that needs to be addressed is their offensive line as both starting offensive guards, Mike Caliendo and Trey Smith, are unrestricted free agents. Teams have shown that they can apply pressure by overwhelming them and making the game a lot more difficult so getting better protection would help going forward.

Another need for this Kansas City Chiefs is getting a wide receiver as the receiving core could not get much separation during the Super Bowl. This was also the worst statistical season for Patrick Mahomes so addressing the WR room, especially with the future of tight end Travis Kelce in limbo, should be a priority. DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are all free agents.

The only remaining WRs in the 53-man roster are Xavier Worthy and Nikko Remigio, who served as their return man this season. With the upcoming crop of WRs who will be available, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has some moves he needs to make to bolster the offense for the 2025 season.

