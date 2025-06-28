Patrick Mahomes’ trainer takes brutal shot at Ben Roethlisberger as ex-Steelers star questions Chiefs QB's prime

Patrick Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, fired back at former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs superstar was past his prime.

Stroupe hit back at Roethlisberger via a tweet, which was shared by the X account "Arrowhead Prime" on Friday.

"Not everybody quits working out at 30 years old, Ben." Stroupe tweeted.

Bobby Stroupe @bobbystroupe LINK Not everybody quits working out at 30 years old, Ben.

Roethlisberger made headlines this past week when he said that veteran four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers was better in his prime than Mahomes.

"Well, I would take Aaron and his prime over Patrick now," Roethlisberger said in an episode of his "Footbahlin" podcast. "I think Aaron Rodgers at his prime was one of the top few to ever do it, and so is Mahomes at his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime. I think Aaron Rodgers."

Roethlisberger also said that he admired Mahomes.

"Yes, I think Mahomes is phenomenal." Roethlisberger said. "He's going to go down as, you know, another arguable GOAT. You know what I mean? There's only like one goat, but there's GOATs—the whole herd of GOATs,

"I think Aaron in his prime, then we're talking about Patrick right now. Yeah. If we're talking prime and prime, then I'm going to have to think really hard on that."

Roethlisberger played 18 seasons with the Steelers and retired after the 2021 season. He won two Super Bowls and earned six Pro Bowl selections.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has been working on his physique this offseason

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs were close to making history in the NFL last season, but they missed on making a three-peat of Super Bowls after losing 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Nonetheless, only a few weeks after Kansas City's Super Bowl loss, Mahomes was spotted training in the offseason.

With a fit and determined Mahomes, the Chiefs are likely to be in the hat to make the Super Bowl next season.

