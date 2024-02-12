Patrick Mahomes' trainer throws shade at Troy Aikman over resurfaced tweet on Super Bowl wins

Long before it was as crystal clear how good Patrick Mahomes was when matched up against the all-time great quarterbacks, an article surfaced painting the picture. In 2019, the Athletic compared him to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

They wrote:

"Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games."

It was a startling pace that Mahomes was already on, but it got the attention of Aikman. The Dallas Cowboys QB took a shot back, saying that they needed to come back when Mahomes had 33% of the Super Bowls that he had won.

Someone did in fact come back with updated stats, saying that the Kansas City Chiefs QB had thrown 132% of Aikman's touchdowns and won 100% of his Super Bowls but in 58% of the time. Mahomes' personal trainer found this to be rather hilarious and reposted it himself.

Patrick Mahomes' trainer threw shade at Troy Aikman

The trainer, named Bobby Stroupe, has a social media page dedicated largely to hyping up his quarterback, and he just couldn't resist sharing this tweet showing that they could indeed come back to Aikman when he had much more than 33% of the titles.

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl tally is now up to three, the same as Aikman had during his career. He has two MVPs, three Super Bowl MVPs, a 3-1 record in the big game, and two All-Pro nods. He's already a Hall of Famer if he were to retire immediately.

When is the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

Just like last year and in 2019, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to parade through their city and celebrate with their fans. When will that be?

Patrick Mahomes has won another Super Bowl

The Chiefs will celebrate on February 14, Valentine's Day. That is Wednesday, and it will begin at 11 am. Local schools have already cancelled for the day so everyone can celebrate the win. This is the second consecutive year the Chiefs will do so.