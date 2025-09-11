Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce catch strays as Damon West calls out Daily Mail for “meth addict” label 2 months after Andy Reid's invitation

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were tagged by former North Texas quarterback Damon West over a sensational headline. West called out the Daily Mail for using labels like “meth addict,” &quot;inmate for life&quot; and “gang lord” in its headline. He shared a screenshot of the article posted on Monday.“The Daily Mail is unmatched for sensational headlines,&quot; West wrote on Instagram. &quot;🤣 This story is actually good, though. The writer took the time to read Six Dimes and a Nickel before he interviewed me. That’s a big win for me in this process.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt came two months after Chiefs coach Andy Reid invited West to speak to the team after it lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Eagles. West spent 45 minutes sharing his story with the AFC West franchise, including Mahomes and Kelce.The tight end invited him to stay and watch &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; with his teammates, where Kelce had a cameo.Additionally, Reid let West sit in on an offensive meeting and offered to connect him with other NFL coaches.West was once a college quarterback with big dreams, but fell into meth addiction and became the leader of a burglary ring in Dallas.He was arrested in 2008 and sentenced to 65 years in prison. However, he turned his life around behind bars, got sober and became a motivational speaker.Andy Reid makes feelings clear following controversial Chiefs vs. Chargers' season opener game feat Travis KelceAfter the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the LA Chargers on Friday, Andy Reid spoke out about a controversial moment involving Travis Kelce.Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart slapped Kelce in the helmet during a heated moment. Tart got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but was not ejected because the hit was with an open hand, not a closed fist.&quot;I don't understand that rule,&quot; Reid said on Tuesday, via The Athletic. &quot;I don't know what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard, whether it was an open fist or a closed fist.&quot;Kansas City was beaten 27-21. Kelce had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, but the team also lost Xavier Worthy to a dislocated shoulder.It was the second time in three years that the Chiefs lost their season opener.Despite a tough start to the 2025 campaign, they remain focused on having another Super Bowl run.