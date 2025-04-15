Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s "unbelievable" off-field project is set to go live in summer 2025

Kansas City Chiefs stars, and close friends, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are getting ready to open their new steakhouse, 1587 Prime. The restaurant is set to open just before the 2025 NFL season. The restaurant is set to open just before the 2025 NFL season.

The steakhouse will be located inside the fancy Loews Kansas City Hotel. The name 1587 Prime is a mix of their jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce.

For the project, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are working with Noble 33.

1587 Prime will offer a full experience, starting from unique design to private dining spaces, and even a dramatic meat display. The place will cover two floors and take up 10,000 square feet.

Plans for the restaurant started in early 2024. Although it was first expected to open earlier in 2025, the team wanted to take extra time to make it just right.

In April 2024, the Chiefs TE spoke to People Magazine and called the steakhouse an “unbelievable opportunity” to give back to Kansas City.

He said:

"[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football."

On that note, Travis Kelce has been keeping a low profile this offseason after losing the opportunity to win a three-peat with the Chiefs. He is focusing primarily on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will play together in 2025 NFL season after much speculation

Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big reason to smile. After losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce was considering retirement.

However, after weeks of guessing, Travis Kelce made up his mind in February.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," the former Colts star announced that he received a text from the Chiefs TE on Feb. 27, which read:

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountain top. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!"

Patrick Mahomes was especially happy and showed his excitement on X.

The Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the NFL. They made it to five of the last six Super Bowls. But their most recent game ended in a tough 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now that both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are returning, the team hopes to win another Super Bowl. They already have three together. The Chiefs are also expected to add more strong players, especially wide receivers, to help the offense.

