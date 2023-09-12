Patrick Mahomes suffered a Week 1 defeat for the first time in six seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback. They had a chance to win but couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities down the stretch. That 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions might have gotten him out of sync.

He’s so out of rhythm that he even forgets proper punctuation. Missing out on a comma changed the tone of his tweet. As he always does on a football field, Mahomes found a way to address the situation. Unfortunately, the damage has been done.

Patrick Mahomes’ gets ridiculed by football fans after a glaring punctuational error

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player commented after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury:

“Hate that man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽”

Reading his statement meant that while praying for Rodgers’ recovery, ironically, he “hated” the veteran quarterback who plays for the New York Jets.

Twenty-three minutes later, Mahomes edited his mistake by placing a comma between “that” and “man.” That slight revision changed his message’s tone. Now, he hates what happened to Rodgers, not the person.

Twitter users were quick to point out the difference between the two versions, with one of them commenting:

“HE ADDED THE COMMA BECAUSE YALL BULLIED HIM INTO IT LMAO”

Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster’s official Twitter account chimed in by replying:

“Proud of this edit.”

Here are other reactions to Patrick Mahomes’ grammatical slip-up regarding Rodgers’ unfortunate injury.

Aaron Rodgers suffered the injury four plays into his stint with the Jets. The offensive line failed to account for Leonard Floyd, giving him an easy path to Rodgers.

After the sack, the 18-year NFL quarterback initially got up. Unfortunately, his weight forced him to collapse on the field again. The Jets medical staff helped him off the field before bringing him to a medical tent.

While the Jets pulled off a 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the long-term outlook for New York’s AFC squad is gloomy. In the post-game press conference, head coach Robert Saleh shared that Rodgers’ Achilles looks terrible. It was later confirmed that Rodgers will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Can Patrick Mahomes help the Chiefs escape an 0-2 skid?

That’s possible for Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions if they lose to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reigning AFC South champions looked good in their season-opening victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

This time, the Jaguars will enjoy a home-field advantage against their tormentors in last year’s Divisional Round. Travis Kelce’s return will boost the Chiefs’ chances, granted he’s cleared to play after suffering a hyperextended knee.