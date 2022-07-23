IN PICTURES: Patrick Mahomes gets his baby's hands tattooed on his calves

Patrick Mahomes arrived at Kansas City Chiefs training camp with some new additions to his calves. In fact, the Chiefs quarterback had various tattoos on display. The shin portion of the tattoo displays a person making their way up a stairway to a large cross in the sky. On the side of his leg, the ink shows images of a handprint and footprint from his daughter Sterling. The back of his leg shows a large red rose.

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Chiefs training camp for his sixth season with the team and his fifth as their starting quarterback. Last season, he finished fourth in passing yards with 4,839 yards and was tied for fourth with 37 touchdown passes. The Kansas City quarterback made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021.

In his sophomore year (2018) he was the AP NFL MVP. He threw for 5,097 yards with a league-leading 50 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. The following season, he led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory and third overall championship. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

In the 2020 season, the All-Pro quarterback led Kansas City back to the big game, this time coming up short versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes' family

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes became a father with the birth of Sterling Skye in February last year. The NFL star and his fiancée marked their daughter’s first birthday by sharing a series of photos of her throughout the year on Instagram, commenting:

"My heart turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!"

Mahomes married his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, in Maui in April this year and Sterling was a part of the couple’s nuptials. He and Matthews told People prior to the wedding that Sterling would be involved:

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff. But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

Sterling will become a big sister as the 2018 AP NFL Offensive Player and Matthews announced they were expecting a baby boy.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit People and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far