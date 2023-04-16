Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today.

The two-time Super Bowl champion led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in the last five years against the Philadelphia Eagles as they won 38-35.

Prior to his NFL career, Mahomes shone at Texas Tech University. The Chiefs were so impressed by Mahomes in college that they traded up for him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In three seasons at Texas Tech, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

The most memorable game of Mahomes' college career was against Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners on October 22, 2016. The two quarterbacks shone in a game that made NCAA history.

The two combined for 12 touchdown passes and 1,279 passing yards. Mahomes accounted for 734 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also led Texas Tech in rushing yards with 85 and two rushing touchdowns.

Mahomes completed 52 out of 88 passing attempts, while Mayfield completed 27 out of 36 passes. The Sooners won by a score of 66-59 in an epic showdown in Luboock, Texas.

Both quarterbacks ended up becoming first-round picks in the NFL. They met during the AFC divisional playoffs in 2021 as the Chiefs defeated Cleveland by a score of 22-17.

Ahead of the divisional showdown, Mahomes recalled the legendary college game and was excited to play against Mayfield in the divisional playoffs.

Mahomes said via ESPN:

"It's cool to get to play against him in such a big game, in the playoffs. Known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school and to be able to play on this stage is going to be special."

Patrick Mahomes is looking for a third Super Bowl and MVP

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018.

He sat behind Alex Smith during his rookie season and then won the league MVP in his first year as a starter the very next season. The following season in 2019, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers and winning Super Bowl MVP.

This past season, Mahomes won his second MVP, second Super Bowl and second Super Bowl MVP as he led the Chiefs to victory over the Eagles in one of the best Super Bowls of all-time.

After his second Super Bowl victory at age 27, many think Mahomes has the chance to surpass Tom Brady at the end of his career. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will likely be Super Bowl favorites as they've been contenders the past five years.

