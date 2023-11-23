Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are seen by many as a true power couple, especially given Patrick's success on the football field. She has now found herself in the center of controversy thanks to TikToker Jessica O'Conner earlier this month.

O'Connor accused Brittany of not tipping at a restaurant in West Hollywood back in 2021. The story has been circulated and reached viral status. Fans took to TikTok to call out Brittany Mahomes:

"Taylor Swift would never," one fan wrote.

More fans chimed in on Brittany's lack of tipping and even a Patrick Mahomes story of not tipping:

According to O'Connor, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star was in Hollywood, where she worked at the restaurant.

"My first interaction with her, she ran up over a hundred dollars tab. She was with her whole posse," O'Connor said. "Patrick was not there, but I believe their tab was well over a hundred dollars, maybe like $130, $0 tip. And that happens sometimes. So I was willing to let the first one slide and I'm like, maybe she just didn't like me.

"Maybe it was something I said. But they were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff.

"And not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant... and I will always remember that Brittany, I only judge people based off of their character. And I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone's character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. And let's just say character assessed."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were married last March and have two children: daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Not the first time Brittany Mahomes has been in hot water for her actions

There have been moments when Brittany has overshadowed her superstar quarterback husband in the headlines. Last January, she sprayed bubbly from her suite into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium following Kansas City's win in the AFC Divisional Round against the Bills.

It led to much backlash from many NFL fans, and Brittany Mahomes later expressed regret over the incident. Soon after, she dealt with harassment on social media over the champagne incident. This led to her printing and selling "Team Brittany" t-shirts as the proceeds went to charity.

How much is Patrick Mahomes worth in 2023?

The two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP has made plenty in his time with the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020. His current net worth, including endorsement, is at $70 million. Those endorsements include State Farm, Adidas and Oakley.