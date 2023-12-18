Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany backs Taylor Swift's stand on excessive media coverage during NFL games

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the media darlings of the NFL? They surely have been, after winning two Super Bowls in four seasons, but that did not truly hit overdrive until this year.

First, the Netflx series Quarterback gave the titular player, and by association his wife Brittany, a share of the spotlight. Then, tight end Travis Kelce started dating pop star Taylor Swift, creating a nationwide craze.

When asked about the media coverage of their relationship, TIME's newest Person of the Year said that she does not mind it:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Those last four words seemed to have resonated with Brittany, who posted an Instagram story of herself holding a cookie with them written on top two hands joined at the thumbs during Sunday's game at the New England Patriots:

Brittany Mahomes holds a cookie with a message about the NFL's media coverage of Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' defeat of Patriots keeps them atop AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17. It was a much-needed win, as they were on a two-game losing streak, losing to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, with the Denver Broncos dangerously lurking behind. When Russell Wilson and company lost 42-17 at the Detroit Lions on Saturday, they got to have some relief.

Even though Patrick Mahomes was not his best on the field, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns, he was efficient when he was needed the most. Mahomes led four scoring drives in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach of the Pats, who led 10-7.

“You want to get as many tells as you can, but in an important game we needed to win," said Patrick Mahomes. "So I was glad with how the guys responded and we were able to find a way to win against a really good team.”

Next for the defending Super Bowl champions is a Christmas home stand against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.