Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany captures adorable father-daughter during "Disney on Ice" outing

Patrick Mahomes is using the lull between Super Bowl LIX and his Kansas City Chiefs' first spring practice session to bond with his children. The star quarterback took his eldest daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze to a Disney on Ice show.

Sterling even got to show off her inner Disney Proncess, wearing a blue gown and sporting a braided ponytail a la Frozen's Elsa. Patrick's wife Brittany shared in an Instagram story:

“Disney on Ice yesterday and Bronze had the best seat in the house (two cry-laughing emojis)”

Patrick Mahomes, daughter Sterling Skye watch "Disney on Ice"

Not present was youngest daughter Golden Raye, whose face the family haven't shared publicly since she was born during last season's Wild Card Round.

Outside of his commitments to team and family, Mahomes is very active within the Kansas City community. He has ownership stakes in the city's other professional sports teams: MLB's Royals, MLS's Sporting and the NWSL's Current.

Patrick Mahomes addressses elementary students during reading rally

Besides his professional and personal exploits, Patrick Mahomes is a co-founder and active member of his own foundation 15 and the Mahomies and has also participated in numerous charitable events.

The latest occurred on Monday when 15, Lead to Read Kansas City and construction company Kiewit held "Read for 15" a reading rally at the T-Mobile Center downtown.

Brittany had a message before the event:

"My guy doing good things (happy crying and white heart emojis)"

Brittany Mahomes reacts to her husband's reading rally

As one of the featured guests, Mahomes read his favorite book, We're All Weird, to the elementary audience. Author (and Kansas City native) Kristen Heath assisted him in the task.

Mahomes said thaat reading "is in every aspect of life", "whatever your dream". He elaboated on the life lessons he learned as a quarterback and how it could be applied to reading:

"Just like playing quarterback, you're not always going to have success. You're going to have times where you might not be advancing the way that you want to, you might not be learning as fast as you want. With reading, it shows you that if you continue to work hard and be patient with where you're at, you will get to your ultimate dream."

Around 3,000 students reportedly attended the rally.

