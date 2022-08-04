IN PICTURES: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany cheers on husband at Chiefs' training camp along with daughter Sterling

With the 2022 NFL season fast approaching, Brittany Matthews is making sure that hubby Patrick Mahomes has all the support he needs.

Cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Matthews posted a picture of the couple and their 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. She made sure the wave of Kansas red was back in town, matching the quarterback's red training outfit with a red athletic dress herself.

She captioned her post:

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline."

Image credit - Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been together for more than 10 years, since they were both teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Since then, Matthews has been a constant supporter of the quarterback and the Chiefs. She is often spotted in the stands, supporting her husband during NFL games. When not present in the stands, she is everpresent on social media, posting game clips and celebrating their victories.

The NFL star had the wildest proposal for Matthews. He proposed after the Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium. They married in March 2022 in a private ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, in February last year. On May 29, the duo announced that they were expecting a second child. The announcement was made via a special family portrait, with Sterling holding a board that read, "Big sister duties coming soon."

In June, the couple posted a gender reveal video to social media, announcing they were having a baby boy. In the video, the couple can be seen using waterguns to reveal the gender of their child. The blue color of the water confirmed it was a boy. An excited Mahomes can be seen jumping into the rubber ducky-filled pool with all his clothes on.

Patrick Mahomes is chasing his second Super Bowl title this season

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

In 2019, the former MVP led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title since 1969. Winning the Super Bowl MVP in the process, the quarterback led his side to a 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The following season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fell short of the title, losing to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. Last season, the Chiefs dramatically fell in the AFC Championship game. They lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 30-27. The game saw the Bengals overcome a 18-point first-half deficit to force overtime.

The Chiefs will once again be a contender from the AFC West to win the Lombardi Trophy. However, they might have a tough time doing so, having lost Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas did sign former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract. They also signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and drafted Skyy Moore.

It will be interesting to see if Patrick Mahomes is able to quickly strike a new partnership with his receivers when the season kicks off.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far