Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany documents precious family "adventures" from Vegas golf week: In Pics

Patrick Mahomes hosted the Vegas Classic golf event from Wednesday-Friday to support his "15 and the Mahomies Foundation." It has long focused on helping underserved communities, and its mission is to improve kids' access to physical and mental health resources.
Patrick wore a white Adidas golf polo, black shorts, white sneakers and a white Adidas cap. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, was sporty and stylish in a black sleeveless dress with white piping, pink athletic shoes, a black crossbody bag and oversized sunglasses.
On Sunday, Brittany posted snaps of their family from the event.
“Shadow Creek and @15andmahomies adventures❤️,” Brittany captioned.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Their daughter, Sterling, wore a white and pink outfit with a bright pink bow, while Bronze had a navy two-piece with white sneakers on. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's youngest daughter, Golden Raye, wore a light-yellow one-piece outfit with soft ruffle details on the sleeves.
Brittany Mahomes glam look from "15 and the Mahomies Gala" go viral
On Saturday, Brittany Mahomes shared her outfit for the "15 and the Mahomies Gala" on Instagram. The event was held on Thursday at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
She wore a Nicholas Drue asymmetrical dress with a colorful line print, a high slit and a twisted off-shoulder design. She paired it with a red 2021 Fendi mini camera purse, bright orange Yves Saint Laurent mule sandals and simple jewelry, including a gold bangle and her famous engagement ring.
The event was extra special for Mahomes because she had just celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes chose a stylish but casual look. He wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth $2,790, matching denim pants, a black t-shirt and layered gold necklaces — Brittany’s bright colors balancing Patrick’s neutral tones. The gala featured other stars like Travis Kelce, Johnny Manziel and Matt Leinart, among others.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.