Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany donate $1,625,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America after Chiefs QB’s historic contract restructure

It is hard not to like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and after this latest gesture, you will love him even more.

Fresh off signing an improved contract offer with the Chiefs, Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, have decided to put a serious chunk of money to fantastic use.

The 15 and Mahomies Foundation, which was founded by Mahomes in 2019, is aimed at making the lives of children far better by focusing on wellness, health, and communities that are in need of helpful resources, per their website.

This latest contribution is simply superb.

With Mahomes involved in many charities, this kind of donation is no surprise and it is a big one. Per NFL.com, Mahomes and the foundation have donated a cool $1.625 million to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, along with a multi-year commitment to support the organization.

Mahomes said via NFL.com:

"We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children. Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose."

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs off to decent title defence

After losing their Week 1 clash against the Detroit Lions, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have now won three consecutive games to sit at 3-1 on the season.

While we haven't really seen a complete performance from the Chiefs yet, we feel like it's coming.

What has been a little odd for the Chiefs is the offensive turnovers, as in three games, they have seven. That will surely be cleaned up, but there have been some things that show the Chiefs are yet to hit their stride.

With a player like Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are always going to be in games. Despite him throwing two interceptions against the New York Jets, he managed to secure the win with a superb final drive, despite the dubious penalties that helped keep that drive alive.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs kept their season ticking along nicely and sit top of the AFC West, a place where they normally stay for the majority of the season.