  Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dons $73,000 diamond necklace for Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dons $73,000 diamond necklace for Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles

By Devika Pawar
Modified Feb 09, 2025 23:25 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dons $73,000 diamond necklace for Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles (Imagn)

The Super Bowl is here, and Patrick Mahomes' family is ready to glam up in New Orleans. Always present to support the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone — including Mahomes' wife Brittany — remains equally excited for the big game vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brittany, dressed in white and some red, opted for a corset top, complete with a jacket and pants that had Chiefs written on them. However, what stood out the most was Brittany's diamond necklace.

According to Page Six, Brittany wore a double-strand diamond piece, worth $73,000.

Brittany was also accompanied by her children: Sterling Skye and Bronze. The kid, naturally, were in red with Mahomes. No. 15 printed on them.

And Brittany wasn't the only stylish person in the family. Mahomes' mother, Randi, showed up in a customized No. 15 vest by Kristin Juszczyk, married to San Francisco 49ers star, Kyle Juszczyk.

Patrick Mahomes&#039; mother Randi in NOLA for the Super Bowl [Image credit: @randimahomes IG]
Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi in NOLA for the Super Bowl [Image credit: @randimahomes IG]

Kristin is known to make apparel for games and customize some pieces for celebrities. In fact, Brittany along with Taylor Swift wore her jacket to an NFL playoff game in 2024.

Mahomes himself showed up in a teal suit, making fans wonder why the star QB wasn't in Chiefs colors.

Edited by Krutik Jain
