Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany dons $73,000 diamond necklace for Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX vs Eagles

The Super Bowl is here, and Patrick Mahomes' family is ready to glam up in New Orleans. Always present to support the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone — including Mahomes' wife Brittany — remains equally excited for the big game vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brittany, dressed in white and some red, opted for a corset top, complete with a jacket and pants that had Chiefs written on them. However, what stood out the most was Brittany's diamond necklace.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Page Six, Brittany wore a double-strand diamond piece, worth $73,000.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany was also accompanied by her children: Sterling Skye and Bronze. The kid, naturally, were in red with Mahomes. No. 15 printed on them.

And Brittany wasn't the only stylish person in the family. Mahomes' mother, Randi, showed up in a customized No. 15 vest by Kristin Juszczyk, married to San Francisco 49ers star, Kyle Juszczyk.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi in NOLA for the Super Bowl [Image credit: @randimahomes IG]

Kristin is known to make apparel for games and customize some pieces for celebrities. In fact, Brittany along with Taylor Swift wore her jacket to an NFL playoff game in 2024.

Mahomes himself showed up in a teal suit, making fans wonder why the star QB wasn't in Chiefs colors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.