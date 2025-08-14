Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany drops 2-word message gushing over Chiefs QB bonding with family before Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to her husband's bonding with his family before Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is looking forward to the upcoming season, and last week, his team competed in its first preseason game.On Wednesday, ESPN shared a heartfelt throwback video of Mahomes connecting with his family before the Super Bowl. He shook hands with his elder daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze, and hugged them. He also kissed his wife before the start of the game.Brittany reshared the post on her Instagram story with a two-word caption.&quot;My heart,&quot; she wrote.Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, message gushing over Chiefs QB bonding with family before Super Bowl LIX/@brittanylynneAhead of the Super Bowl, Mahomes welcomed his third baby with wife Brittany. His second daughter, Golden, was born in January. The couple was blessed with their first child in 2021, baby Sterling, and their son, Bronze, was born in November 2022.It was, however, a disappointing outing for Patrick Mahomes and his team at the Super Bowl. They missed an opportunity to win a third Lombardi Trophy in a row after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.With the new season around the corner, the Chiefs are looking forward to another dominant season. They had a tough start in the preseason with a loss against the Arizona Cardinals. They will next compete against the Seattle Seahawks and then the Chicago Bears in the preseason.Mahomes, however, was benched after 48 seconds in the first preseason game.Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, cheers for Taylor Swift as she announces new albumIn another Instagram story on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared her excitement for Taylor Swift's new album. The American pop singer announced her 12th studio album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;She initially announced the album on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast and then shared the release date in an Instagram post. Swift shared a few pictures of the album with a caption:&quot;And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥 Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrittany reshared it on her Instagram story, cheering for Kelce's girlfriend.&quot;This is so good,&quot; she wrote.Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany/@brittanylynneTaylor and Brittany attended the Super Bowl earlier this year to cheer for the Chiefs.