Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany drops 4-word reaction as Chiefs’ hop on viral TikTok trend over QB’s pregame outfit for Jaguars clash 

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, hilariously reacted to a post of the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) featuring her husband. Ahead of their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) on Monday, the Chiefs shared a fit check of their quarterback on their Instagram account.Mahomes wore a white shirt paired with a pink suit and brown shoes, along with a light pink tie. They shared the post with a caption following a popular TikTok trend.&quot;Sorry we’re late, QB1 was throwing a fit,&quot; the Chiefs wrote.Brittany Mahomes reacted by resharing the post on her Instagram story with a four-word caption:&quot;This caption got me,&quot; Brittany wrote.Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany's reaction (Credits: @brittanylynne Instagram)The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to secure their third win of the season against the Jaguars, but lost 31-28. Patrick Mahomes opened up about the tournament after the loss and reflected on the disappointment.“You let a game slip away. It still sucks whenever you get a lead and you’re not able to hold it,&quot; Mahomes said (via 101greatgoals). &quot;We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes.“We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those [moments] change games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already.&quot;Mahomes recorded 318 yards passing in Week 5, but the Chiefs had their third loss of the season.Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shares a glimpse of her game day outfit with the kidsPatrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and their kids attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 game. She offered a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account last week.Brittany did not write a caption but shared the snap with joined hands, a white heart, and a teary-eyed emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Mahomes family cheered for the Chiefs quarterback in red outfits. Brittany wore a red shirt dress with yellow shoes, while Bronze and Sterling twinned in red T-shirts with “Chiefs” printed on them.The couple's younger daughter, Golden, was also there to cheer for her father and was spotted in an all-red outfit with a white bow hairband.The Chiefs lost their first two games of the season and then registered their first win against the New York Giants in Week 3 (22-9), followed by a second straight win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 (36-20).