Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany enjoys yacht ride with friends during Turks And Caicos vacay 

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is out on vacation, but she isn’t accompanied by either her husband or family. However, the Kansas City Current co-owner isn’t alone—she is with her friends on the island of Turks and Caicos.

Ad

On Saturday, Brittany shared a picture with a group of her girlfriends on a yacht. The original photo was shared by Brittany’s friend, Tawni Bobani, on her Instagram Story, which was later re-shared by Brittany. She wore a large brown beach hat with a necklace and an olive bikini as she sat in the right corner of the picture.

Brittany also shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories recently from her vacation, where she is celebrating the 30th birthday of her friend Miranda Hogue. She is a realtor and a friend of Patrick Mahomes from Texas Tech. Miranda and her husband, Summit, have been close to the Mahomes throughout the years and they often enjoy getaways together.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures on her IG as a token of her love for Miranda Hogue. She wore a butter-yellow NBD maxi dress, worth $288 according to Revolve, with a deep neckline, billowing ruffles, and a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Miranda wore a light pink halter-neck dress.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany also wrote a message for Miranda,

“My girl is THIRTY. Love you so much.”

Brittany Mahomes IG story from her vacation at Turks and Caicos

An Instagram post from Tawni Bobani on Saturday revealed some of the fun activities Brittany and her girl gang were involved in. Bobani captioned,

Ad

“🎀🎀🎀 celebrating our fav girl in paradise @momentswithmiranda_”

Ad

From the photos in the post, the girls took to the beach in themed outfits that included a variety of colors such as yellow, orange, red, and pink. Brittany wore a Runway The Label dress that featured a gradient from pale yellow to bright orange. In another photo, the group enjoyed their time playing lawn tennis.

However, this isn’t Brittany’s first visit to the islands, as she was here in July 2019 with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, when she enjoyed a dreamy horseback ride.

Ad

Brittany Mahomes visits Disney World with Patrick Mahomes and kids

Before traveling to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Brittany spent some time with her family at Disney World. Although the couple has been to the iconic children's theme park many times, this was their first trip with their newborn son, Golden Raye. Brittany posted multiple pictures on Instagram last week and captioned,

Ad

“The best trip with our besties🥹🤍”

Expand Tweet

The family posed with Mickey Mouse for a photo and also had one while enjoying the safari ride. There were also a few photos of their girls posing with Disney princesses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.