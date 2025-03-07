Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany gets emotional over son Bronze growing up too fast

Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany opened up about seeing their son growing fast. The former soccer player has an active presence on social media, especially on Instagram. Brittany has 2.1 million followers on Instagram with whom she actively shares her daily activities.

On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes posted a picture of her son Bronze on her Instagram. In the picture, Bronze was standing beside a sofa wearing a full-sleeve brown and white t-shirt paired with brown pants. She added an emotional caption to the snap.

"Why does he look so grown?" Brittany wrote.

Still from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Brittany and Patrick have known each other since their school days. They welcomed three kids together. The couple's firstborn, daughter Sterling, was born on Feb. 21, 2021.

A year later, in March 2022, they walked down the aisle. In May 2022, they announced their second pregnancy, and finally, in November of that year, they welcomed a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

In January this year, the Mahomes were blessed with a third child, a baby girl, whom they named Golden Raye.

Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany celebrates their elder daughter's birthday

Brittany Mahomes often shares pictures and videos of her kids on her social media handle. Last month, the Mahomes couple celebrated the fourth birthday of their elder daughter Sterling.

On Feb. 21, on Instagram, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes shared a heartfelt post on their daughter's big day. They posted many pictures of their daughter, including one with Bronze and another with Golden. Brittany also penned down an emotional message for her daughter.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them. Your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more. Keep being you baby girl!!!"Brittany wrote.

On Feb. 23, Brittany and Patrick shared a video of Sterling's birthday celebration. They had an animal-themed decorated cake for her birthday and organized many games to celebrate the day with family and friends.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been happily married for almost three years now, and will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on March 12.

