Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany joins in on celebrations as Jackson Mahomes turns 25

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, sent a sweet message for her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, on his 25th birthday. On Thursday, Jackson shared several pictures and videos of the Mahomes' outing at the Vegas Golf Classic.

Ad

Brittany reshared the adorable picture on her Instagram account, wishing Jackson a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday!!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's story /@brittanylynne

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This week, the Mahomes family attended the Vegas Golf Classic Week and also celebrated Jackson's birthday. Brittany Mahomes also joined in for the outing. She was styled in a beautiful multicolor dress, while Jackson Mahomes wore a white T-shirt.

Ad

Trending

Jackson Mahomes is the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes. He shares a very strong bond with his brother and also with his wife, Brittany. Jackson was the best man at his brother's wedding. He is also an avid supporter of his brother and is often seen during NFL matches.

At the Super Bowl earlier this year, Jackson was in attendance to cheer for his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs. He even shared a few pictures on his Instagram account with Patrick and Brittany.

Ad

Ad

Patrick Mahomes also has one half-brother and two half-sisters.

Patrick Mahomes shares a heartfelt post for his wife, Brittany, on Mother's Day

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes shared some adorable pictures with his wife on Mother's Day. He posted a beautiful picture hugging his wife, along with some other snaps of their kids.

"Happy Mother’s Day! Love you!"

Ad

Ad

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. They tied the knot in 2022 and are blessed with three beautiful kids, including two daughters, Sterling and Golden, and a son named Bronze.

The couple's elder daughter, Sterling, has just turned four in February. The couple shared a joint post to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. Brittany even wrote a heartfelt caption, which read:

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"

Ad

They welcomed their son Bronze in November 2022, and earlier this year, ahead of the Super Bowl championship in January 2025, they were blessed with their younger daughter, Golden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.